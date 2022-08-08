Dubai: On Saturday, a four-year-old Filipino boy, Kael Gabriel S.Lim, and his parents living in the Philippines were in for a surprise, when they recieved a message from a friend living in Dubai. Her message said that Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, had shared a video of little Kael singing, on his Instagram Stories.

The Crown Prince had reposted a video of Kael singing 'How Deep Is Your Love', a 1977 Bee Gees hit, on his Instagram stories.

Speaking to Gulf News, Lim who lives in Manila, said: "A school friend of mine, who now lives in Dubai, messaged me on Saturday afternoon that the Crown Prince of Dubai had shared our son’s video. I went to Instagram to check it myself. And, to my surprise, it was real! I immediately called my husband who’s currently in the US and woke him up. Then I told everyone in the family about it. We couldn’t believe it happened.

"The whole family was ecstatic upon seeing it and it is such an honour that he reposted it! It is also a very unforgettable experience for us."

Kael, who was asleep at the time, was in for some good news when he woke up. "I conveyed it to him when he woke up. He kept on jumping on the bed with excitement. He was so happyand immediately asked me to show it (Sheikh Hamdan's post) to him. After that he kept on asking Siri (on his iPad) to show him things about the Crown Prince of Dubai, and how Dubai looks like."

The family has never visited Dubai, "but we would love to," his mum added.

Talking about Kael's talent, his mum said: "He started singing when he was two years old. His dad noticed that he would easily pick up tunes of songs. Then he would hum along with the music after a few minutes, and would memorise a song just in two days."

So Jan Gabriel Lim, Kael's dad decided he would spend some time helping the little star's musical talent.

"He bought equipment needed for recording songs and they started practicing everyday. They start the day by playing different songs and singing. They have a daily 'music time' after eating breakfast," his mum added.

Kael's parents regularly upload videos of the boy singing various covers of songs. "His dad is the one who edits the videos, and I (his mom) upload them on social media. I am also in charge of replying to the comments," said Manel Carla Lim.