Abu Dhabi: On November 30, Wahat Al Karama hosted UAE rulers as part of the events marking Commemoration Day in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates marked the Commemoration Day at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the Emirati martyrs' memory will remain indelible in the UAE people's consciousness.
Elsewhere across the country, ministries, schools and offices observed a minute's silence today to honour Emiratis who have martyred while serving their country.
Wahat Al Karama is Abu Dhabi's national and cultural landmark that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds made by the UAE martyrs while defending and protecting their homeland.
Observing the national occasion as well were Their Highnesses the UAE Crown Princes, Sheikhs and state guests.
In 2015, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, decreed that November 30 would become an annual public holiday in the UAE. It is a day to remember and honour those who have given their lives for the UAE.
It is also a time to remind families of those who have been martyred that the UAE has not forgotten them or their sacrifice.
- Inputs from WAM