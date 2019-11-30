Rulers of all UAE emirates gather in Abu Dhabi for Commemoration Day events

Wahat Al Karama (Oasis of Dignity), located east of the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, is a monument to UAE martyrs. It comprises a series of metal panels resting against each other, symbolising the harmony, strength and support between the soldiers, families and citizens in times of tribulation. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: On November 30, Wahat Al Karama hosted UAE rulers as part of the events marking Commemoration Day in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates marked the Commemoration Day at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the Emirati martyrs' memory will remain indelible in the UAE people's consciousness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

Elsewhere across the country, ministries, schools and offices observed a minute's silence today to honour Emiratis who have martyred while serving their country.

Wahat Al Karama is Abu Dhabi's national and cultural landmark that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds made by the UAE martyrs while defending and protecting their homeland.

Observing the national occasion as well were Their Highnesses the UAE Crown Princes, Sheikhs and state guests.

Gulf News

In 2015, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, decreed that November 30 would become an annual public holiday in the UAE. It is a day to remember and honour those who have given their lives for the UAE.

An image from the Commemoration Day events in Abu Dhabi on November 30 Image Credit: Gulf News

It is also a time to remind families of those who have been martyred that the UAE has not forgotten them or their sacrifice.