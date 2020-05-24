Sheikh Hamdan during his visit to Directorate General in Al Qusais. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, visited the Dubai Police Station in Al Al Qusais on the morning of the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

On the second leg of his tour, Sheikh Hamdan visited the Dubai Ambulance and then headed to Dubai’s State Security headquarters where he was briefed on precautionary measures implemented during the Eid.

Sheikh Hamdan later tweeted, "Today, I met a side of the police, security, civil defense, and ambulance teams on the job in the first days of Eid Al-Fitr, and I congratulated them on the occasion, wishing them all the best in missions ... honorable models of belonging, loyalty and commitment to duty at all times.