Ras Al Khaimah: Consumers have been warned by Ras Al Khaimah Police of fake websites offering attractive discounts on fast food. Advertisements of lucrative discounts on fast food in Ras Al Khaimah have recently cropped up on various social media sites. As customers make online payments on these malicious websites through their debit or credit cards, the details of their card accounts are later used to withdraw funds from the customers’ card accounts.
Ras Al Khaimah Police have warned members of the community to be cautious when visiting such websites and advised them to first ascertain the physical location of the stores before entering their card or account details online. Ras Al Khaimah Police said: “Be careful and don’t lose your money by ordering a meal from a fake website.”
Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department, through the Technical Crimes Branch of Ras Al Khaimah Police, released a video on Tuesday to raise awareness on online and electronic fraud.