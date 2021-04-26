Dubai: Two Pakistani men have been sentenced to 15 months in jail for causing permanent disability to a Dubai driver who fought back a robbery attempt.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 35-year-old Pakistani driver was returning home in Al Muraqabbat area when the two Pakistani defendants, aged 22 and 30, attacked him.
They asked for his mobile phone and wallet. When he refused, the attackers smashed his head with a brick. “I tried to leave the place but they called a man who was standing nearby. He was physically stronger than me and attacked me,” the Pakistani driver said in official records.
The trio then hit the victim’s forehead with a brick and knocked him on the ground unconscious. Some people came to help and stopped the fight but the suspects escaped, records said.
The victim was transferred to Rashid Hospital to receive treatment. The medical report revealed that he had a broken forehead and sustained four per cent permanent disability.
Dubai Police have arrested the two defendants while the third is still at large.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants with physically assaulting the victim. The court ordered the defendants to be deported after they serve their jail term.