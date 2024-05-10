Founder and Head Health Coach Nyma Peracha, previously known in the UAE as The Keto Girl, has rebranded and expanded her previous Keto concept. With experience in the meal plan industry since 2019 and the health industry since 2013, Nyma Peracha has created a 360-degree approach to healthy living that is affordable for everyone.

In a city like Dubai, with an abundance of places to visit and people to meet, it is undoubtedly tempting to spend your hard-earned money. Healthy eating sometimes gets a bad reputation for being expensive and unaffordable to maintain.

Platforms like Deliveroo and Talabat offer many healthy options for on-demand meals, making it seem less tempting to sign up for a 4-week meal plan with one company. But did you know that ordering healthy meals on demand costs an average of Dh35-50 per meal? With Be More Healthy, your meals cost an average of only Dh20 per meal. With all the flavour and almost half the price, isn’t it a no-brainer?

Be More Healthy meals use the finest produce, are packed in biodegradable containers, and are delivered in insulated chilled cooler bags directly to your doorstep before 6.30am, ready for you to start your healthy day.

Be More Healthy offers a variety of meal plans catering to your needs, no matter what they may be. We specialise in:

● Fat loss

● Weight management

● Healthy living

Why not save yourself some money while also optimising your health? With our extensive menu, be excited to try dishes from Lemon Chicken with Orzo to High Protein Pancakes. Whether you have a sweet tooth, salty tooth, are a carb lover, or simply adore healthy fats, Be More Health has got you covered.