Dubai: The logistics arm of dnata is adding to Emirates Group’s expanding interest in Dubai South with a massive warehousing project. It ties in with Dubai’s plans to develop a mega Al Maktoum International Airport as an anchor attraction for the wider Dubai South development.

“We’re actively involved in the planning for the airport,” said Steve Allen, CEO of dnata.

The masterplan for the new Dubai World Central passenger terminal, set to open in 2033, was unveiled earlier this year. According to Allen, the new aviation hub is undergoing a detailed design phase that will run into 2025.

Steve Allen of dnata: “We are trying to build the best company we possibly can..." Salamat Husain/Senior Visual Journalist

"But that doesn’t prevent us from starting the build phase in parallel,” said Allen. “The macro-level groundwork has already begun. We have started flattening the earth and examining the requirements for underground facilities.

“We are just about to break ground for a dnata logistics’ warehouse. That's getting ready for the future, but something that we need with the massive growth of cargo today.”

Simultaneously, dnata continues to invest in facilities at Dubai International Airport (DXB). “We recently made a global order of $210 million of ground service equipment, and a lot of it will be for Dubai,” said Allen.

‘No immediate IPO plans’

Dnata has often been mentioned by analysts as a potential privatization move by the Dubai government, and leading to an IPO. But danata’s CEO emphasizes that there are no immediate plans for a stock market presence.

“We are trying to build the best company we possibly can. And if they decide to IPO, that's what we will do.”

“We have a strong balance-sheet right now. We are paying regular dividends to the government. We don't need some of the injections of capital to be able to survive in any way. So, it's not holding us back.”

‘Star has been cargo’

dnata’s airport operations division recorded 1.5 million tonnes of cargo during the first-half of the 2024-25 financial year, up 18% due to the buoyant demand for air cargo services. “We are seeing significant growth globally,” said Allen.

“I could pinpoint places like the UK, in particular, which has been very strong for us from a cargo perspective. Europe has been strong as well, (but) I think we've seen the biggest growth here in Dubai,” he stated.

“We have been trading from East to West, North to South, but cargo reaching Dubai as its ultimate destination has been a major boost for us,” Allen said.

According to Boeing's 2024 World Air Cargo Forecast, the global freighter fleet is to grow to 3,900 jets over the next 20 years, including new production and converted jets.

Airport services

dnata’s other divisions such as airport services, travel, and catering have also had solid growth. The airport operations division remains the largest contributor to revenues with Dh4.8 billion, a 15% increase compared to last year. Across its operations, the number of aircraft turns handled by dnata increased by 2% to 391,365.

Allen said, “The aviation market is growing around 7% for airport services, and we're aligned with that. We're pleased to be expanding our overseas business as well.”

Airport Handling S.p.A, dnata’s majority-owned subsidiary, recently secured a 7-year ground handling license at Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) after a long legal battle, with a 20 million euro investment in this key overseas location.

“That will be a major growth location for us - one of our biggest overseas airports,” stated Allen.

dnata has also grown its US presence, adding Raleigh-Durham to its over 20 airport locations.