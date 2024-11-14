Dubai: The LuLu Retail stock is off to a sluggish start on its first day of trading on ADX, dropping 1.47% to Dh2.01 in the first 10 minutes. It could yet turnaround as analysts say there are quite a few bids from individual investors coming through and which should immediately reflect in the trades.

At the end of first 20 minutes, the stock's traded volumes have shot past 44 million.

LuLu started trading at Dh2.04 a share after one of the most successful UAE/Gulf IPOs in recent times. It set new records in drawing retail investors during the subscription process.

"The buy-sale spreads are tight, and LuLu will see heavy action all day today," said an analyst. "There are lots of bids individually looking to push the stock higher."

Investor split in LuLu

Based on the bate, foreign investors make up nearly 77% of LuLu shareholders, with GCC nationals accounting for 12.82%. UAE Nationals make up 9.86% and other Arab nationals have under 0.5%.

Typically, with recent IPOs, individual investors have been gunning for first-day bounces, with many of them looking for instant profit taking from that.

The LuLu IPO brought in its wake a wave of first-time IPO investors in the UAE, and they are still finding their feet. Much of that is reflected in the initial action.

"There is broad investor support indicating an upside at some point," said another analyst. "But it’s still too early."

According to Mangal Suvarnan, who picked up the minimum subscription through the LuLu IPO, has been watching the initial trades with a fair degree of attention. "This is my very first investment in UAE’s stock market. Obviously, I'm a bit disappointed with the price drop in the initial phase, but I'm hopeful the value will pick up..."