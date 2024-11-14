Reiterating his message that this is not an era for war, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasised that solutions to problems cannot come from battlefield. His words underscore the need for a vital shift in our approach to international challenges, one that pivots away from conflict and toward constructive, peaceful collaboration.

Indeed, solutions to the problems we face today cannot and will not come from the battlefield. The modern era demands a new arsenal — one built on cooperation, innovation, and sustainability.

This spirit of partnership finds fertile ground in the limitless horizons of India, UAE and the wider Middle East and Africa regions, where complementary strengths in technology, talent and markets can unlock extraordinary opportunities. This is where the future lies — at the intersection of diverse strengths, cultures, and resources.

For instance, India, with its pioneering digital public infrastructure technology can provide invaluable expertise to African countries to bolster their digital economies. Africa is experiencing a technological renaissance, driven by its young and tech-savvy population. This creates exciting opportunities for collaboration with India's established tech industry — from mobile payments to e-health solutions that bridge healthcare gaps.

The UAE offers critical financial resources and a robust infrastructure to support ambitious development projects. With its strategic position as a global logistics hub, the UAE can facilitate trade and transport links across Africa, bringing goods, services, and yes, ideas closer to markets.

Agriculture is another promising area for collaboration, where India's agritech innovations can improve crop yields in Africa, and the UAE's investments can help scale up these efforts. Together, they can build more resilient food systems, reducing vulnerability to climate-related disruptions and enhancing food security.

However, this collaboration is not just about economic gains; it’s a chance to establish frameworks that uplift communities and promote sustainability.

We must focus on harnessing AI, not to disrupt, but to solve. We must look at investments as a tool for empowerment, not exploitation. And above all, we must unite for a sustainable future, because climate cooperation isn't a choice—it's an imperative.

Together, we can chart a future where solutions come not from the battlefield, but from the boardroom, the classroom, and the science lab.