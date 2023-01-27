Dubai: The 28th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival will draw to a close on January 29 with a weekend of exceptional entertainment, offers, prizes and more.

The final couple of days of DSF will see a citywide celebration, including unmissable deals and incredible chances to win — from the DSF Final Sale to the DSF Greatest Deal of the Year. There are amazing pop-up markets and concepts including Etisalat MOTB, Cactus District, and Skin Care Nation at Mall of the Emirates.

The 10th edition of Al Quoz Arts Fest also takes place over DSF’s closing weekend, with two days of the best art and culture from the region. There’s also the last chance to enjoy the Dubai Lights installations illuminating City Walk, Dubai Design District, and Palm Jumeirah.

Biggest light show

Make sure to catch the biggest light show yet to close DSF on January 29 at The Beach, JBR, and Bluewaters, with mesmerising drone and laser shows, as well as fireworks at 10pm.

Be there also to witness the last illuminating DSF Daily Fireworks spectacle, lighting up the skies at The Pointe on January 28.

Supersale

The DSF Final Sale will supercharge shoppers with deals, promotions, offers and chances to win across Dubai. It runs from January 27 to 29, with further reductions and discounts from 25-90 per cent off a huge range of items from over 500 participating brands at over 2,000 stores across the city.

Savvy shoppers should make the most of unmissable deals on everything from fashion and footwear, to accessories, health and beauty, sportswear, electronics, homeware and more.

Win big

There’s still time to win big too. Shoppers should make the most of DSF raffles before they vanish, including DSF SHARE Millionaire, DSF Golden Tickit, DSF Greatest Deal of the Year, and Everyone’s A Winner. From Dh1 million to Dh100,000 Tickit points, to Share points and scratch cards with guaranteed prizes, these raffles have something for everyone.

‘Guess and Win’

It’s the last chance to participate in DSF Black Box ‘Guess and Win’. Simply spend more than Dh200 at select Majid Al Futtaim Malls, then guess the prize inside the box to win it. The contest is live at City Centre Deira until January 31 and minimum spend applies to purchases made in all stores, with the exception of Carrefour. One winner will be selected.

It’s Raining Gold with Jumbo, with 46 daily winners getting 10 grams of gold each, six weekly winners getting 50 grams of gold each, and one mega winner getting 250 grams of gold. All shoppers need to do is to spend over Dh, 000 at Jumbo stores or Jumbo.ae.

Arts fest

The Quoz Arts Fest will return to Alserkal Avenue on January 28 and 29, featuring diverse and dynamic programme of more than 200 activations, including curated workshops, galleries and exhibitions. There are also plenty of activities to keep the little ones entertained and an array of food trucks to quench anyone’s hunger.

Sparks

It’s the last chance to see City Walk glowing with installations from Dubai Lights: The Spark Within, which runs until January 29. This series of 10 installations from leading artists and studios working in light celebrates the power, resilience, and positivity of light and sound, as a symbol of connection between people, places, and nature. More installations that make up the second annual edition of Dubai Lights can also be found in Dubai Design District (d3), and Palm Jumeirah.

More prizes