How to report rainwater accumulation in the UAE

For accumulated rainwater, you can contact the local municipal authority in your Emirate to report it, and they will drain the water from the area.

Abu Dhabi

For the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipality and Transport, you can reach out to the call centre at 800 850, which is available 24x7 on all days of the week.



Alternatively, you can use the ‘Tamm’ mobile app to report any damage to public works and infrastructure through the 'Take a photo and Report' service. Click here to find out more.

Dubai

You can report rainwater accumulation through the Dubai Municipality 24x7 call centre – 800 900, or message the authority through their official WhatsApp account on the same number.

Sharjah

For emergencies, you can call the Sharjah Municipality number 993 to report flooding in your area or damage caused by unstable weather. This service is available round the clock.

Ajman

You can contact the Ajman Municipality at 80070 for any damages that may result from the heavy rain.

Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain Municipality also has a toll-free number residents can contact - 800 898.

Ras Al Khaimah

To report rainwater accumulation in Ras Al Khaimah, contact the Public Service Department (PSD) on 8008118.

Fujairah

For Fujairah Municipality, call their customer care centre – 80036, which will be available round the clock during unstable weather conditions.

Emergency numbers for reporting power supply outages, other technical issues

Depending on which Emirate you reside in, these are the emergency hotline numbers of local electricity and water authorities:

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), which plans, operates, maintains and owns the Emirate’s electricity and water distribution has a 24x7 call centre to respond to electricity-related issues - 800 2332.

Dubai

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has two helplines – for the customer care centre you can dial 04 601-9999, or if it is an emergency, you can call 991, at any time.

Sharjah

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) also has two separate call centres. For emergencies, contact 991 or if you want to get in contact with a customer care agent, call 600 566665.

For Northern Emirates

For residents in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the federal authority that manages and oversees the distribution and supply of electricity and desalinated water is Etihad Water and Electricity.

Etihad Water and Electricity has three toll-free numbers: