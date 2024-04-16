Heavy rain threw daily routines out of gear across the UAE, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday. The rain caused some flooding in mountainous areas, while several streets were waterlogged in city areas, making life difficult for motorists and pedestrians. The National Centre of Meteorology ugraded its amber alert to red last evening, warning that increased cloud cover would bring more rain until Wednesday evening.