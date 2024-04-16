Video Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Heavy rain threw daily routines out of gear across the UAE, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday. The rain caused some flooding in mountainous areas, while several streets were waterlogged in city areas, making life difficult for motorists and pedestrians. The National Centre of Meteorology ugraded its amber alert to red last evening, warning that increased cloud cover would bring more rain until Wednesday evening.

A view of a waterlogged street near Discovery Gardens Metro station.
A resident enjoying the rainy day on a boat in Al Furjan area on Tuesday.
A flooded street in Sharjah on Tuesday. Image Credit: Devadasan/Gulf News
A view of the Sharjah skyline on Tuesday Image Credit: Devadasan/Gulf News
A view of floodwaters near Discovery Garden Metro station. Image Credit: Lekshmy Pavithran/Gulf News
YouTube vloggers Tom Petrov and Vlad Csidorovin Discovery Gardens on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
Water logging in Al Furjan area, Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
Water logging near Discovery Gardens Metro Station, Dubai.
Rain in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
Water logging in Arjan
Water logging in Arjan, Dubai. Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed/Gulf News
Water logging at Clock Tower Roundabout in Sharjah. Image Credit: Devadasan/Gulf News
Rain in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli /Gulf News
Heavy rain in Sharjah, picture taken near Clock Tower Roundabout. Image Credit: Devadasan/Gulf News
Hail in Al Ain Image Credit: Storm_ae / Instragram screengrab
Rain in Jebel Ali, Dubai, early on Tuesday.
Rain in Jebel Ali, Dubai, early on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ahmad Alotbi/ Gulf News