volunteers pack relief items for Turkey and Syria at ADNEC on Feb 11
Volunteers pack relief items for Turkey and Syria at ADNEC on Saturday Image Credit: Twitter/@admediaoffice

Abu Dhabi: As many as 30,000 parcels containing food, winter clothing and other needed humanitarian relief items have been so far been collected as part of the 'Bridges of Goodness' campaign in UAE to assist people in the aftermath of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.  victims.

The campaign's public phase was launched by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) on Saturday.