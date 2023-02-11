Dubai: Thousands of volunteers turned up at different venues across the UAE on Saturday in support of people affected by earthquake in Turkey and Syria. They responded to the UAE’s Bridges of Goodness campaign call to collect and pack relief goods to be send to people affected by the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey.
In Abu Dhabi, a large number of Emiratis and expats volunteers gathered at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre as part of campaign and packed tonnes of relief goods.
Also, in Dubai, more than five hundred volunteers gathered at Expo City Dubai to pack relief goods for the quake victims in Syria and Turkey. The response from donors and the volunteers have been overwhelming on the call of the Dubai Cares which organised the events in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the Sharjah Charity International, the Ministry of Community Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
On its twitter account, Dubai Cares also extends its sincerest thanks to all the volunteers who joined us today for the “Bridges of Giving” initiative to support the families impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Some important donations items which were packed on Saturday included tents, cooking utensils, sleeping bags, foldable beds, blankets, heaters, canned and dry foodstuffs in addition to water, medical supplies, basic sanitary items and nutritional supplements for children.