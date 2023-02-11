Gaziantep: The search and rescue teams of the UAE’s ‘Gallant Knight 2’ operation began their preparations for the opening of the first phase of a mobile field hospital in Gaziantep’s İslahiye district in Turkey, in response to the recent earthquake in the region.
The field hospital will offer medical care, diagnostic services, and treatment to those affected by the disaster. The hospital will be equipped with emergency departments, operations rooms, intensive care units, CT scans, and sterilisation facilities.
Next phase
In the second phase, the hospital will expand its services to include a laboratory, X-ray facility, pharmacy, dental department, outpatient clinics, and inpatient wards with a capacity of 50 beds. A team of 15 doctors from various specialities, 60 nurses, and medical equipment technicians will be supervising the hospital’s operations, while qualified Emirati cadres will provide medical support.
This initiative is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian aid and relief to those in need, highlighting the country’s commitment to promoting international cooperation in times of crisis.
Ongoing efforts
The UAE search and rescue teams are strenuously carrying out their missions as part of Operation "Gallant Knight / 2" to search for survivors in Kahramanmaraş, one of the areas most affected by the earthquake in Türkiye.
The teams are applying the highest safety standards during the process of recovering the survivors, dealing with rubble with high professionalism. The teams work in morning and evening shifts throughout the day in order to cover the largest number of demolished houses to find survivors under the ruins.
On 8th February, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced that the UAE teams succeeded in rescuing a family including a Syrian mother, her son and two daughters from under the rubble of their house that had collapsed in Türkiye.
As part of Operation “Gallant Knight / 2”, the UAE search and rescue team yesterday announced its success in rescuing an 11-year-old child and a man between the ages of 50 and 60, both of Turkish nationality.