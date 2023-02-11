Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has urged the community to support the 'Bridges of Goodness' campaign to aid victims of the earthquake affecting Syria and Turkey.
The ERC also called on the public to volunteer to collect and pack vital care parcels, and make cash and in-kind donations to aid those affected.
Volunteers are advised to register at the dedicated volunteers website and meet at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo City and near Khalid Lake in Sharjah on February 11 from 9am to 2pm to help collect and pack vital care parcels.
Donors can also donate money through the ERC or any UAE charity and humanitarian organisations participating in the campaign. The ERC’s campaign was launched as part of the UAE’s efforts to offer urgent humanitarian relief to victims of the recent earthquake that affected Syria and Turkey. It was in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ministry of Community Development.
Yesterday, the UAE Council for Fatwa has called for urgent relief aid to support people affected by the massive earthquake that jolted parts of Turkey and Syria.
In a statement on Friday, the Council said: “Based on the noble values, our Islamic principles, and the Emirati efforts in supporting humanitarian work, the Council urges everyone to expedite the provision of relief aid to those affected by the earthquake to help alleviate their suffering and mitigate the repercussions of this disaster.”
The Council highlighted the need to channel the donations through official entities under the auspices and supervision of the country to ensure that it reaches the eligible beneficiaries.