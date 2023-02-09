Dubai: First cargo plane carrying 37 tons of medical kits departed for the Syrian capital, Damascus, from Al Maktoum International Airport on Wednesday as part of the humanitarian aid for the earthquake victims.
Additionally, IHC is facilitating another relief flight to support WHO in delivering additional 37 tons of crucial aid including include medicines and other essential supplies to Turkey. The IHC is funding the logistics operation through its Global Humanitarian Impact Fund (GHIF), which mobilises resources from the private and public sectors to respond to humanitarian crises.
The recent earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria have sparked a swift response from the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai.
Guided by the directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the IHC, the world’s largest humanitarian hub, is mobilised to respond effectively.
“The IHC stands firmly committed to providing the people affected by the earthquakes with the humanitarian support and resources they need. We are taking urgent action by facilitating airlifts of vital medical supplies from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to address the pressing demand for medical aid in the affected regions,” said His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Supervision of IHC. The initiative aligns with Dubai’s ongoing commitment to provide humanitarian aid and support communities affected by disasters around the world.