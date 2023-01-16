Ras Al Khaimah: The country’s weight loss challenge is back with a bang for the third time, with Dh50,000 worth of cash prizes on offer for the top winners.

Continuing the cause of raising awareness on obesity, the biggest epidemic of modern times, RAK Hospital in association with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) Ras Al Khaimah announced its popular community initiative, the RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge (RBWLC) 2023.

The 8-week challenge which saw over 10,000 people contest for the top spots last year commences on January 20 this time and will culminate on March 22 with the awards ceremony felicitating the winners, the organisers announced on Monday.

The competition is divided into three distinct categories: physical, virtual, and corporate, with exciting prizes for winners across all categories. Inspiring people to ‘Lose Big, to Win Big’, the number of cash prizes has been increased allowing more contestants an opportunity to win.

Prizes galore for all

There will be three male and three female winners in both physical and virtual categories and one corporate team vying for the ‘Champions Trophy’.

This time not only do the biggest losers in the male and female physical categories get cash prizes but 2nd and 3rd runners-up too get to win cash. Dh300, Dh200 and Dh100 will be given respectively for every kilogram lost to the first, second and third position holders.

Additionally, the top 3 male and female winners in the virtual category also get to win big with plenty of prizes ranging from complimentary staycations, health and holiday packages, dining vouchers, gym memberships and other attractive prizes. What’s more, there are prizes even for the people losing the highest percentage of weight both in the physical as well as virtual categories.

Improving quality of life

Dr. Raza Siddiqui, executive director, RAK Hospital, said: “RAK Hospital’s Annual Weight Loss Challenge aims to improve the quality of life of individuals and society by decreasing the burden of chronic and lifestyle diseases by reducing the prevalence of obesity. We want people to understand that obesity can be prevented and reversed by regular exercise and proper diet control and this challenge is here to encourage people to become healthier by adopting healthy lifestyle practices.”

Prof. Adrian Kennedy, chief wellness officer, Arabian Wellness and Lifestyle Management, RAK Hospital’s wellness division, said: “About two-thirds of the UAE population are overweight or obese thus such initiatives are the need of the hour and motivate people to proactively take charge of their health. Our last edition was a phenomenal success and we are hoping to make a bigger difference in the lives of people through this one.”

How to take part

Talking about the competition, Prof Kennedy elaborated that the weighing-in for the contestants participating via the Physical Category will take place from January 20-22 at RAK Hospital. In contrast, UAE residents keen on being part of the contest but unable to attend the physical event, can participate through the ‘Virtual Category’ where they weigh in at their local clinic and upload the authenticated registration form on the contest website. And those who love teamwork and need the motivation to cut the flab can participate via the ‘Corporate Teams Challenge’ category.

Furthermore, the challenge is designed to support participants with the necessary information and education for better management of weight which will be done via the weekly webinars to be conducted as part of this competition.