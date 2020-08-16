It will be a warm day in the UAE again, however, some areas will see cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology, in it's daily weather forecast said that the weather will be: "Sunny to partly cloudy in general and hazy at times, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward, associated with rainfall by afternoon
While cloudy weather will be seen in most parts of the country, light to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Fujairah
Rain was also reported in some areas last evening, according to the NCM.
A warm breeze is expected through the day, the NCM has forecast "light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust."
There is an overall decrease in temperature highs across the country. Maximum temperatures in internal areas expected to reach 43-47°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 34-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Relative humidity will increase by night, and tomorrow morning Northwards. Humidity will be high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting 70-90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 89 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.