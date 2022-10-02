Dubai: A meeting between Dubai government departments recently discussed ways to strengthen strategic partnerships and exchange views to improve the lives of communities and the quality of life of citizens, residents and tourists.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, recently received Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, and Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, within the framework of enhancing cooperation and coordination in common work areas at the emirate.
Lt Gen Al Marri welcomed Al Hajri and Bin Mejren at the Dubai Police General HQ, in the presence of Major General Ali Ghanem, Director of the General Department of Logistics Support at Dubai Police; Maj Gen Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police; Maj Gen Dr Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station; Maryam Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of Building Regulation and Licensing Corporation; Abdullah Khalfan, Director of the Legal Affairs Department; Abdullah Al Shirawi, Director of the Construction Control Department, and a number of officers and employees from all sides.
During the meeting, Lt Gen Al Marri praised the depth of the strategic partnership between Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, and the Land Department. He also stressed the importance of enhancing communication and cooperation between the three departments to achieve the government’s objectives, promote safety and security, and serve the country and public interest.
Al Hajri reaffirmed the Dubai Municipality’s keenness to strengthen institutional integration with various government entities in the emirate through continuous communication and to discuss ways of cooperation to harness all possibilities to achieve common goals. These endeavours reflect positively on the happiness and well-being of society.