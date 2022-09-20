Abu Dhabi: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an – on Tuesday revealed the key areas where the financial contributions from individual and corporate contributors were allocated over the past three years. The authority received these contributions as part of its support for the three key social priorities officially approved by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD).

By the end of the first half of this year, Ma’an allocated a total of Dh168.9 million for various social priorities, representing 35.1 per cent of Dh480.9 million, the total financial contributions received by the authority from different institutions and individuals through the Social Investment Fund since its establishment in 2019.

As the official channel to collect individual and corporate social responsibility contributions, the Aauthority enables all segments of society, including individuals, organisations and companies in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, to contribute financially to innovative social programmes and initiatives run by Ma’an based on the contributors’ interests, allowing them to connect their brands with local community in line with the social priorities of Abu Dhabi emirate. The financial contributions can be made through Ma’an’s website, direct deposits in its bank accounts, bank transfers, or by contacting the authority’s Social Investment Fund team through various communication channels.

The social priorities identified by Ma’an to offer financial support included education, health, family cohesion, social support, necessities, and issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the drive, 49 social initiatives and programmes were run by various government entities and non-profit social organisations based in Abu Dhabi.

According to the figures from Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi (SCAD), the financial allocations made by Ma’an for various social programmes and initiatives delivered a significant positive impact on the lives of 695,000 citizens and residents across Abu Dhabi, representing 24 per cent of the emirate’s 2.9 million population.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General, Ma’an, said: “The profound impact that Ma’an’s social support initiatives and programmes have on Abu Dhabi community is the outcome of the solidarity and cooperation that exist among various segments of the society in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, both at individuals and organisational levels. In the UAE, we have learned from our wise leadership that collaboration driven by creativity and innovation is the best tool to ensure the prosperity of the current and future generations. At Ma’an, our role is to inspire the collective efforts of various sectors to achieve the desired social impact based on the approved social priorities.”

Distribution profile

The total value of financial assistance provided by Ma’an to its beneficiaries stood at Dh168.9 million in the first six months of 2022. Of this, nearly Dh66.3 million was allocated to initiatives and programmes supporting the education sector - accounting for 39.3 percent - whereas the programmes and initiatives related to healthcare received Dh47.9. million, accounting for 28.4 percent. Furthermore, Dh54.6 million was allocated for community support priorities, representing 32.3 percent of the total allocations.

Salama also noted that Ma’an, which was established by the DCD in 2019, functions as a link between government and private and third sector organisations to promote collaboration in addressing social priorities. Towards this goal, the authority offers innovative solutions with a sustainable and measurable impact to promote solidarity and cooperation in the UAE society.

She added: “In view of the strong involvement of government, private and third sector entities in tackling community affairs in Abu Dhabi, Ma’an is committed to providing appropriate support for all our partners to realise Abu Dhabi Government’s visions and strategic direction to ensure comprehensive social care for all segments of UAE’s society.”

To generate a positive impact within the community, Ma’an, in collaboration with DCD, offered financial assistance to 49 social programmes and initiatives led by various governmental, non-profit and community organisations, including the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH), the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Kanad Hospital, Al Faraj Fund, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care (EWAA), several centres specialising in the care of orphans and people of determination, as well as entities providing various social services to the Abu Dhabi community.

Samar Yousef Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector, at the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, praised the department’s strategic partnership model with Ma’an: “Education is one of the most crucial pillars for the growth and development across all communities, and that is why we are keen to cooperate with various authorities. In Abu Dhabi, to ensure that all students from different segments of the community have access to quality education opportunities – and in view of the exceptional challenges faced by various sectors during the past few years – we have succeeded our vital goal, due to our cooperation with the Ma’an Authority, in delivering societal financial contributions to the affected groups, while ensuring the continuity of students’ education during challenging periods. We will continue to work closely with the Authority to identify areas of cooperation that can help ensure the achievement of the strategic goals of both entities.”

Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Group CEO at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) said: “Since its establishment, the Ma’an Authority has provided a new model for community work, serving as the linking point that connects all stakeholders with institutions and community initiatives that have a positive and sustainable impact. During the recnet period, we have worked together to develop our programmes and initiatives, which directly contributed to raising the quality of healthcare for the entire Abu Dhabi community.”

Mohamed Haji Al Khoury, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, explained that the sustainability of humanitarian and social work in the UAE and abroad comes under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

Al Khoury pointed out that humanitarian work requires concerted efforts of all humanitarian, charitable and community institutions, in a way that contributes to achieving a positive and sustainable social impact on individuals and societies. Hence, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works is keen to work with the Authority of Community Contribution- Ma’an to support social priorities in Abu Dhabi, through the implementation of many innovative social programmes.

He pointed out that the Foundation and the Authority have a clear vision about motivating companies and individuals to contribute to the community, in order to build an interactive and cohesive society. This positive cooperation has strengthened during the Covid-19 pandemic through joint community initiatives, with more than 395 thousand beneficiaries across the country.

Faisal Al Hamoudi, Executive Director for Social Incubator and Contracting at Ma’an revealed that Ma’an, through the relevant committees, is currently reviewing a host of new social support requests concerning innovative community programs and initiatives to be announced later this year.

Functioning as a reliable official partner for interested stakeholders seeking to contribute financially to community initiatives, Ma’an offers practical solutions to organizations, corporates, and individuals to support their local community based on the social priorities approved through its CSR portal.

Al Hamoudi added: “The business community in Abu Dhabi and the UAE has shown great interest in improving the quality of life in the emirate. We are delighted and grateful for their contribution, and confident that our current and future partnerships will result in delivering even greater and more sustainable impact on the community.”