Image Credit: Dubai Municipality

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NECDMA) have announced the closure starting Sunday (March 22, 2020) of public and private beaches, parks, swimming pools, movie theatres, and sports halls and lounges for a period of two weeks.

The two authorities have also decided to regulate the operation of restaurants, cafes, and F&B outlets for the same period.

The decision, which is subject to re-assessment after two weeks, states that restaurants, cafes, and F&B outlets will continue home delivery services during the closure period.

They can also serve customers, provided only 20 percent of the seating capacity is used at any given time so that the necessary distance between people can be maintained.

A physical distance of two meters between customers, in addition to other sanitation and public hygiene measures, must be ensured.

Outdoor and self-order kiosks are exempted.