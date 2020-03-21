Many Dubai residents are wondering whether beaches are still open

Image Credit: Dubai Municipality

Dubai: Residents are wondering whether or not beaches in Dubai are still open. At the moment, the UAE ordered the closure of public and private beaches.

Dozens of leisure attractions, including public parks, gyms and entertainment venues across the UAE announced temporary closures as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Dubai Municipality were seen installing warning signs on Dubai's Sunrise beach on Thursday, urging the public to keep a safe distance from one another and not to go to the beach in groups over 10 people.