Picture for illustrative purposes - a children's park in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Public parks in Abu Dhabi have been reopened to the public, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport announced today.

The facilities have been reopened following disinfection and sterilisation of park areas and equipment. They will be open till 10PM on weekdays, and until midnight on weekends.

A closure of these parks and public beaches was announced yesterday. While parks are open to visitors again, beaches will remain closed for the moment as Abu Dhabi authorities step up measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.