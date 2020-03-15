Legoland at Dubai Parks and Resorts was one of the main attractions to be closed on Sunday Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Gulf News

Dubai: Dozens of leisure attractions, public parks, gyms and other venues across the UAE announced temporary closures from Sunday as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Dubai closures

In Dubai, Global Village announced its early closure for the season. Dubai Media Office on Sunday tweeted: “In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, Global Village has announced the early closure of its 2019-2020 season with immediate effect. Global Village looks forward to welcoming visitors for its next season.”

Global Village among the big closures on Sunday Image Credit: Clint Egbert, Gulf News

Global Village had been due to wrap up its 24th season on April 4 anyway.

Also in Dubai on Sunday, gyms and spring camps were added to the long list of events and activities suspended till March end, the Department of Economic Development said. All cinemas, theme parks, amusement games and electronic game centres are also closed.

The department also directed massage parlours and spas to cease activities till end of March.

The places in Dubai closed till the end of Mach include all museums, historical sites and public libraries, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority said.

Additionally, IMG Worlds of Adventure, one of the world’s largest indoor theme parks located in Dubai, will also remain shut till end of March, it said.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing closed operations at the following theme parks within Dubai Parks and Resorts; Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Waterpark Dubai and Bollywood Parks Dubai, all also until March end.

Public parks and all other entertainment destinations too have been asked to close – “until further notice” – Dubai Municipality tweeted on Sunday.

Late Sunday, Dubai's Department of Economic Development also announced that entertainment destinations in Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Springs Market and Dubai Marina would also be closed until the end of March.

Emaar added that at Dubai Mall this would include, Kidzania, Dubai Aquarium, Dubai Ice Rink, Reel Cinemas and At the Top, to name but a few.

Abu Dhabi acts

In the capital, all cruise operations into Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal have been suspended indefinitely, tweeted Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, saying: “@AbuDhabiPorts announces that cruise operations are suspended for all ships from local and foreign ports at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal in Zayed Port and Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach until further notice…”

However, “Abu Dhabi Ports will continue to welcome lay-by cruise vessels arriving at Zayed Port with only crew on board, and will deliver provisions and bunkering alongside any other services required, while ensuring their safety”, the tweet added.

Meanwhile, public parks in Abu Dhabi have been reopened to the public, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport said on Sunday.

The facilities have been reopened following disinfection and sterilisation of park areas and equipment. They will be open till 10pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.

Sharjah

Sharjah Economic Department directed to close all cinemas, amusement parks, recreational and electronic games halls, bodybuilding gyms and fitness clubs from Monday until the end of March. It added that inspection campaigns will be implemented to verify compliance with this decision.

Al Qasba, a popular tourist destination that features a canal lined with shops and rides; the playing area at Al Majaz Waterfront; Al Noor Island; and Al Muntaza Park also closed on Sunday “until further notice”, developer Shurooq tweeted.

The Environment and Natural Reserves Authority in Sharjah also closed the Desert Park, Wasit Wetlands, Al Dhaid Wildlife Centres, Kalba Birds of Prey centre, the Geological Park, Al Hafiya for the Conservation of the Mountain Environment, Sharjah Kennel Centre and the Sharjah Shelter for Dogs and Cats until March 31.

Fujairah

Also on Sunday, Fujairah Municipality announced the closure of its corniche, public beaches and wedding halls until further notice.

Under the municipality’s directives, entertainment centres, cinemas, parks, and licensed fitness clubs were also instructed to stop their services and activities with immediate effect on Sunday.