Dubai: Dubai Parks and Resorts will be closed from Sunday until the end of the month in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, it was announced on Saturday.

Dubai Media Office tweeted, “Following the direction of DTCM (Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing) and as part of our commitment to the health and safety of our guests and employees we have temporarily suspended operations at our theme parks; Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Waterpark Dubai and Bollywood Parks Dubai until the end of March 2020, or at such time the situation will be re-evaluated.”