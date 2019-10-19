: Best sellers, children’s stories, fiction and self-help books are not the only things on the minds of the 135,000 shoppers who have descended on Dubai Studio City’s Sound Stage during the first-week of the 11-day Big Bad Wolf Book Sale. Image Credit:

Supplied pics

Dubai: UAE shoppers donated over 3,000 books for underprivileged children through Red Readerhood, the social responsibility arm of the Big Bad Wolf Books’ sale in Dubai.

This year, the event has partnered with Dubai Cares to donate books to underprivileged children in Kenya. The sale encourages the public to purchase and donate a book at the Red Readerhood corner to support the mission of Dubai Cares.

Around 135,000 shoppers have visited Dubai Studio City’s Sound Stage during the first-week of the 11-day Big Bad Wolf Book Sale.

UAE residents, tourists and book lovers have been shopping round the clock for titles at 50 to 80 per cent discounts.

“Red Readerhood is a key initiative for us in every market we visit. Last year, we donated over 5,000 books to underprivileged children and this year, we hope to donate even more. The Big Bad Wolf Books have kick-started the initiative by donating 500 books to the cause. We are always amazed to see the generosity of our customers and want to thank them for giving children of every background a chance to read, learn and grow,” said Mohammad Al Aidaroos, Managing Partner, Ink Readable Books, organisers of Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai 2019.

“We work closely with publishers around the world to make books affordable and accessible to people from all walks of life and this includes unprivileged children across the world. Through our partnership with Dubai Cares, we want to ensure that children around the world have the chance to hold a book in their hands – that will assist in their learning and development.”

Open 24 hours a day until 11.59pm on October 20, the event is also supporting local author Gulmehek Khan, 8, who has written a poetry book called ‘Flowers’. Gulmehek will be signing copies and selling her book from Thursday to Sunday – all proceeds will go to Red Readerhood.