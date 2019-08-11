Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Shajrah: Residents across the UAE marked the end of Haj and celebrated Eid Eid Al Adha early on Sunday with prayers, animal sacrifice, charity, social gatherings, festive meals, gift-giving.
Eid Al-Adha is an important occasion, also known as the "Festival of the Sacrifice", marked by Muslims across the world with prayers, thanksgiving. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son.
In the UAE, it is celebrated with a four-day public and private sector holiday, starting from Saturday, August 10 to Tuesday, August 13.
Muslims around the world observe this important event.
The holiday is a time for loved ones to come together for pray, share a meal and celebrate life's blessings.
The occasion is also a chance to reflect on lessons of sacrifice, and values like service, compasion and being there for neighbours.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a message on Eid al-Adha on social media.
US Senator Beto O'Rourke also tweeted "Eid Mubarak", greeting Muslims in America and across the world on this day.