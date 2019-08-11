Muslims across the world commemorate Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son

Indonesian Muslims offer Eid Al-Adha prayers at a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 11, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Shajrah: Residents across the UAE marked the end of Haj and celebrated Eid Eid Al Adha early on Sunday with prayers, animal sacrifice, charity, social gatherings, festive meals, gift-giving.

People greet each other after Eid prayers at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque (Blue Mosque) in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Eid Al-Adha is an important occasion, also known as the "Festival of the Sacrifice", marked by Muslims across the world with prayers, thanksgiving. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) to follow Allah's command to sacrifice his son.

Muslims pose for a group photo outside a mosque following Eid Al Adha prayers in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed / Gulf News

In the UAE, it is celebrated with a four-day public and private sector holiday, starting from Saturday, August 10 to Tuesday, August 13.

Indonesian Muslims mark Eid Al Adha with prayers. Image Credit: Agency

Muslims around the world observe this important event.

The holiday is a time for loved ones to come together for pray, share a meal and celebrate life's blessings.

Muslims mark Eid Al Adha, or the "Festival of the Sacrifice", with prayers at a mosque in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Image Credit: Ashfaq Ahmed / Gulf News

The occasion is also a chance to reflect on lessons of sacrifice, and values like service, compasion and being there for neighbours.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a message on Eid al-Adha on social media.

People gather at Dubai's Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque, or the "Blue Mosque", for Eid prayers. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News