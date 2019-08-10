President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: Supplied Image

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries, on the advent of Eid Al Adha.

In his messages, Sheikh Khalifa expressed his wishes of good health and happiness to the leaders and wished further progress and prosperity to the Arab and Muslim peoples. He also wished dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the auspicious occasion.

Also Supreme Council Members and Rulers His Highnesses Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations to Shaikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on the occasion and prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant the leaders wellbeing and good health and more progress and prosperity to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim nations.