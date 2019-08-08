We asked experts: What to say, when’s the right time to greet and how to greet

File photo: People exchange Eid Al Adha greetings. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Eid is around the corner, it’s that time of the year, when you hear people greeting each other with the commonly used “Eid Mubarak”. But did you know the right terms used to greet on Eid Al Adha in the UAE? We spoke to two cultural experts in Dubai to find out more.

What to say

According to Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi the Director Of Marketing and Corporate Communication for Dubai Culture and Arts Authority: “Each area uses a different term. In the UAE, the commonly used terms for greeting are ‘Mubarakn Eidkm’ and ‘Asakum min Uwadah’.”

Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, a cultural expert and writer with over 30 years of experience in art and cultural heritage explained the term ‘Asakum min Uwadah’. She said: “It means may you prosper to witness many more Eids to come or wishing you a long life so that you witness many more Eids.”

'Asakum min Uwadah' means may you prosper to witness many more Eids to come... - Dr Reem Tariq El Mutwalli, historian and author

Types of greetings

Shaima explained that there are two types of greetings: "Individual greeting which is seen in urban areas, and a tribal greeting during which people gather at the palace of the Ruler and greet him."

Individual greeting which is seen in urban areas, and a tribal greeting during which people gather at the palace of the Ruler and greet him. - Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi the Director Of Marketing and Corporate Communication for Dubai Culture and Arts Authority

How to say it

Dr Reem said: “Generally, people shake hands as they say the Eid greetings. As a sign of respect to the elders, younger people first kiss the elders on the crown of their head, then touch noses and proceed to kiss the elders’ right hand as they greet them.

How youngers greet elders during Eid Image Credit: 2015 file picture by Virendra Saklani

“The same method is carried out among women as they touch the tip of their burgu (face covering) rather than the tips of the nose.”

She added: “When greeting men or women of a high stature in society like a shaikh or a shaikha, or elders among the community, who tend to be greeted by large numbers of well wishers, it is customary to shake their hands and kiss their right shoulder as an added gesture of respect.”

When to say it

Shaima explained that the right time to wish is immediately after the Eid Al Adha prayer in the morning.

And, Dr Reem added: “The younger generation is obliged by custom to greet the elder generation as a sign of respect and not the other way round.”

Dress in your finest