The Eid Al Adha celebrations will kick off in the UAE on August 8 for those travelling over the long weekend. However, those who are staying behind have a volley of fun and entertainment to choose from, including the dazzling display of the traditional fireworks. This year, there are two main venues that will be showcasing this UAE staple.

ABU DHABI

Yas Island

The Eid Al Adha fireworks will light up the sky over Yas Island across three nights of celebrations. Visitors will be able to enjoy firework displays on the first three days of Eid Al Adha, at 9pm each night.

Entrance to Yas Marina is free, but if you would like to cruise your way through the display while watching the fireworks aboard the deck of a traditional dhow, Captain Tony’s Eid Fireworks Fun Cruise takes a tour of the marina each night. The cruise will take off at 8:30pm, with prices going at Dh100 per adult and Dh50 for kids (between 6 and 12 years).

Cipriani Yas Island is also hosting special meal deals to catch the fireworks from its deck. You can also dine in at one of nine restaurants at Yas Marina.

DUBAI

Dubai Festival City

Witness a fireworks display combined with the Imagine Show at Dubai Festival City Mall. The specially-curated fireworks will dazzle to the tune of colourful fountains, lights and lasers of the Imagine show.

Visitors can enjoy the Eid show at Festival Bay across the first two days of Eid Al Adha: on Sunday, August 11 and Monday, August 12 at 8pm and 10pm. In addition to the two shows running on those days, visitors can watch the Imagine shows after sunset, every 30 minutes.