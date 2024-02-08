Metro Boomin, Offset, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla Sign, J Hus and AJ Tracey are among the line-up of artists who will perform at BRED Abu Dhabi, the region’s neo-culture festival, from April 25 to 27.
On April 25, J Hus will light up the stage with chart-topping hits like 'Did You See', 'Common Sense' and 'Bouff Daddy'. British rapper AJ Tracey, who is known for his contributions to the grime and UK rap scenes, will bring a dynamic show featuring his popular tracks such as 'Ladbroke Grove', 'Butterflies' and 'West Ten' on the same night.
Music producer Metro Boomin and Offset will perform on April 26. Metro Boomin is celebrated in hip-hop and trap circles, having produced hits for some of the biggest names in the industry and his discography includes '19 & Boomin', 'Savage Mode' and 'Not All Heroes Wear Capes'.
Offset, one-third of the iconic trio, Migos, will bring his infectious beats and dynamic rhymes with hits including 'Ric Flair Drip' with Metro Boomin, 'Red Room' and 'Father of 4'.
American rapper and singer Don Toliver will take the stage on April 27. Renowned for his unique blend of hip-hop and R & B, his chart-topping hits include 'No Idea' and 'After Party'.
Along with him, artist Ty Dolla Sign will fuse R & B, hip-hop, and soul with tracks like 'Paranoid', a fan-favourite and 'Or Nah', an anthem that has dominated the charts.
BRED was created to celebrate the region’s diverse collection of cultures and highlight the influence of neo-culture on music, fashion, sports, and art.
Inspired by the essence of the “Born and Bred” idiom and the iconic allure of ‘Black and Red’ sneakers, it allows visitors to explore diverse avenues of creative expression including hip-hop music, streetwear, art, and street food.
Tickets are now available through BRED’s official website at bredabudhabi.com and ticketmaster.ae. Visitors can get their hands on the festival day pass starting from Dh75 and the five-day festival pass, starting from Dh495. Access to concerts from April 25 to 27 start from Dh125.