Nigerian singer and songwriter Asake, Moroccan pop icon Manal, German DJ, electro-house music producer Tujamo and Emirati artist DJ Bliss are among the artists who will perform at UNTOLD Dubai from February 15 to 18 at Expo City Dubai.
African music aficionados can look forward to Asake whose debut album, ‘Mr Money with the Vibe’, broke the record for the biggest opening day for an African album on Apple Music in 2022.
Concertgoers can enjoy a unique fusion of Arabic and African melodies when Manal descends on the festival. Her hit single, ‘Denia’, earned her the ‘Best Female Artist in Northern Africa’ award at the Africa Music Awards in 2015.
Tujamo’s impressive discography includes an array of chart-topping hits, such as ‘Dr. Who!’ and ‘Boneless’.
For groove fanatics, there’s DJ Bliss, an Emirati artist, emcee, TV presenter, and radio personality, known for his single and compilation album, “The Projects”.
Taking place outside its home in Europe for the first time, UNTOLD Dubai promises to host over 100 artists from around the globe.
Tickets are available at www.untold.ae, with general access one-day passes starting from Dh300. VIP passes start from Dh700 per person.