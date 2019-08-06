The tabloid! team discusses the best movies to catch on the big screen this weekend

“Enzo” and Milo Ventimiglia in Twentieth Century Fox’s, 'THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN' Image Credit: Supplied

With almost 20 new films releasing on August 8, kicking off the long Eid Al Adha weekend in the UAE, we understand that picking the right film can seem like a daunting task.

To make life easier, the Gulf News tabloid! team sat down for our newest episode of ‘I Know What You Binged Last Summer’ to cherry pick the most interesting ones.

From human-dog friendship tales (‘The Art of Racinging in the Rain’) and coming-of-age school stories (Malayalam film ‘Thanneer Matthan’) to a major Filipino love-team crossover film (‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’) and an intense Pakistani drama (‘Superstar’), we broke down why these movies merit a trip (or not) to the theatres.