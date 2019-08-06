Where: Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts
When: August 16
Time: 1 to 4pm
Price: Dh99 for kids (6 to 12 years), Dh230 (with soft drinks) and Dh330 (with house beverages)
Called the Kalea Brunch, this Polynesian themed resort is throwing up some global cuisines for Eid Al Adha, from traditional Arabic dishes, such as the Lamb Ouzi to live shawarma, grill and tawa chicken stations. There will also be Asian, Indian and Western food, with a dessert buffet that they’re promising will be hard to miss. Diners will also have access to the kids and teens club during the brunch, with games and activities hostess by the Dubai Parks and Resorts’ animation team, so the adults can eat in peace.
___
Where: Seasons Restaurant, Pullman Dubai, JLT
When; August 13
Time: 12.30 TO 4pm
Price: Dh169 per person with soft beverages
It’s going to be a Middle East-meets-international food at this restaurant, with both hot and cold speciality dishes made especially for this day. Kids will get their own buffet corner as well as entertainment.
___
Where: OPA, Fairmont Dubai
When: August 16
Time: 12 to 4pm
Price: Dh350 (with house beverages), Dh395 (with premium beverages)
This Greek restaurant is channelling Santorini vibes this Eid, complete with plate-smashing activities (it’s a Greek thing). There will be live entertainment, Zorba dancing and all kinds of Greek food, from Grilled Cypriot Halloumi, Beef Carpaccio, Greek Salad, Fig & Walnut Salad, Tuna Tartare and delicious mains including Pastitsio, Grilled Baby Chicken, Moussaka and Steamed Sea Bass Fillet. Groups of eight or more can opt for a sharing menu.
___
Where: QE2, Dubai
When: August 9 and 10
Time: 1 to 4pm
Price: Dh95 (for kids under 12 years), Dh225 (with soft beverages), Dh395 (with house beverages)
Board the iconic ship-hotel for a feast. The cuisine is international here, from classic British roasts, seafood counters and live cooking stations to cheese platters and salads, while diners are entertained by a live band. Kids get special treatment with their own buffet and a dedicated playroom with bouncy castles and interactive games.
___
Where: Flavours Restaurant, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dubai
When: August 11 and 12
Time: 1 to 4pm
Price: Dh39 (for kids below 12), Dh79 (for adults)
For those looking to make it budget, this hotel in the Dubai Marina neighbourhood is just the one. Food is a mix of Arabic and international dishes, including live cooking stations and a kiddie corner. Plus, the brunch comes with access to the hotel’s temperature-controlled outdoor swimming pool to ensure you have a chilled day all day.
___
Where: The Podium, Grand Millennium Business Bay
When: August 10
Time: 12.30 to 4pm
Price: Dh83 (for kids 6 to 12 years, under 5 is free), Dh165 (with soft beverages)
This restaurant is giving its Eid brunch all it’s got, from Indian, Arabic, Asian as well as western cuisines, the family-friendly buffet promises a memorable lunch. Plus, the place comes with amazing views of the Dubai Water Canal.
___
Where: La Maison Restaurant, Royal Central Hotel The Palm
When: August 10 to 13
Time: 12.30 to 3.30pm
Prince: Dh149 (soft drinks), Dh249 (house beverages). Kids below 6 eat free, those between 6 to 12 get 50 per cent off
The focus here will be Arabic barbecue, but also hot and cold mezzeh and international food with live cooking and carving stations. The hotel comes with its own private beach, so those booking the brunch get pool and beach access from midday until 5pm.
___
Where: Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City
When: First 3 days of Eid
Time: 1 to 4pm
Price: Dh50 for kids between 6 and 12, under 5 dine for free. Dh225 for adults (with soft drinks)
Eight live cooking stations will throw up food from around the world, while kids will get their own corner packed with activities such as magic tricks, face painting and treats.
___
Where: Channels, Media Rotana
When: First day of Eid
Time: 12.30 to 3.30pm
Price: Dh75 for kids between 6 to 12 years, under 6 dine for free. Dh165 for adults (with soft drinks)
They’re calling it the Grand Eid Brunch with Arabic, Asian and Continental dishes especially prepared for the day. Also, loads of activities for kids to keep them busy.
___
Where: Puerto 99, Bluewaters Island
When: First
Time: 12.30 to 3pm.
Price: Dh80 for kids above 6, below 6 eat for free. Dh200 for adults
The North Mexican restaurant is offering an Eid sharing menu featuring signature dishes including Jargon De Carne, a meat soup, and appetisers such as Guacamole, Ribeye and Red Aguachile Tostadas, Mexican Style Street Corn and Costra Tacos. Mains include a platter of meat layered with, local farm-raised lamb and goat and garlic marinated chicken from the Mezquite wood rotisserie.
___
Where: Olive Oil, Jumeira Rotana
When: First day of Eid
Time: Dinner
Price: Dh125 for two. Kids under 6 dine for free. Kids between 7 and 12 get a 50 per cent discount
If you’re looking for deals, this may peak your interest. There’s a buy-one-get-one-free offer for Eid dinner at this restaurant, with unlimited juices, coffee and tea. Add Dh50 for unlimited selected house beverage.
___
Where: Metro Restaurant, Millennium Plaza Dubai
When: August 11 and 12
Time: 12.30 TO 3.30pm
Price: Dh99
The brunch buffet here will include international cuisines, live cooking stations and desserts with a specially prepared kids play area. Hotel guests get 20 per cent off food and beverages as well as pool access.
___