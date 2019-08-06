Image Credit:

What’s an Eid celebration in the UAE without everyone’s favourite Nancy Ajram performing live? The Lebanese singer is just on many headliners lined up to entertain the masses over the long break.

Catch rockers 1975 of have a few laughs with some funnymen in showbiz.

The 1975 Live

English pop-rock band will headline an Eid Al Adha gig on August 14 at Dubai’s hot new indoor venue, the Coca-Cola Arena. The Matthew Healy-led band is famous for synth-heavy tracks, including ‘Somebody Else’ and ‘Love If We Made It’. Grab your friends — and tickets, if you haven’t already — to catch their debut in the Middle East.

Details: On August 14 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets are available online and start at Dh200 and doors open at 7pm.

Nancy Ajram and Saif Nabeel Live

Bookend your Eid festivities with the Arab music industry’s greatest hits on August 15 with festival favourite Nancy Ajram, who will be joined by Saif Nabeel. The duo is likely to belt out some of their biggest hits for their UAE fans.

Details: Tickets are available online and start at Dh95 for general admission. The concert to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Concert kicks off at 9pm.

Kathyrn Bernardo and Alden Richards

Fans of the beloved Filipino film stars will be at Reel Cinemas to promote their new movie, ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’.

A special movie premiere will be hosted on August 9 at Reel Cinemas The Dubai Mall and Al Ghurair Centre. Movie aficionados can meet their favourite stars by simply purchasing tickets to the premiere as well as meet and greet just like a regular movie session.

The Dubai Mall meet and greet will take place in the Dolby Cinema from 11am to noon, followed by the movie screening. The Al Ghurair Centre meet and greet will take place from 3pm to 6pm, followed by the film screening. With an overwhelming response to the premiere screening, Reel Cinemas added an additional screen for the movie premiere as well as the meet and greet.

Details: Ticket is priced at Dg120, which includes the screening and the meet and greet.

DJ Aqeel Returns

India’s celebrity music producer DJ Aqeel returns to Dubai after a decade this Eid Al Adha.

Aqeel found commercial success with the release of his upbeat mix ‘Tu Hai Wahi’, which he followed up with hit remixes such as ‘Keh Du Tumhe’ and more. He will bring Bollywood tracks, old and new, to his Dubai World Trade Centre on August 15.

Details: Tickets for the Speed Bash 2019 start at Dh125 and are available online. Event to be held on August 15 at Dubai World Trade Centre. From 10pm until 3am.

The Laughter Factory gigs

Australian bad boy Ro Campbell, rising star Scott Bennett and angry American Dave Fulton will all be performing in Dubai during the Eid holidays across various venues between August 8 and August 16.

Details: Tickets start at Dh160 and are available online. Schedule is as follows: August 8 at Movenpick, JBR at 9pm; at Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights on August 9 at 9pm; Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi, on August 14 at 8pm; Arabian Ranches Golf Club on August 15 at 7.30pm and Tryp by Wyndham at 9pm; Dukes Dubai, The Palm on August 16 at 7pm and Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, at 9pm.

Dr Mashoor Gulati’s Comedy Clinic

Indian comedian Sunil Grover, who played Dr Mashoor Gulati on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, is bringing his comedy clinic to the Dubai World Trade Centre for Eid on August 17 at 8pm.