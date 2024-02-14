Indian rap sensation Badshah will perform on Day 2 of Untold, a music festival that is debuting at Expo City Dubai this year from February 15 to 18.
Badshah said: “I’m thrilled to be performing alongside some stellar acts at Untold Dubai. Looking forward to taking India to the world!”
The 38-year-old artist will join other headlining talent, including Armin van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Don Diablo, Ellie Goulding, Hardwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tiësto, G-Eazy, PSY, Hardwell, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Paul Kalkbrenner and Timmy Trumpet.
Renowned music luminaries such as Hot Since 82, Mahmut Orhan, Luciano, Sven Väth, Dubfire, Kasia, Arapu, Cezar, PAAX (Tulum), Nicole Moudaber or Shimza, House Of Yanos, Persic, Andy C, Chase & Status, Masego and Freddie Gibbs, among others, will also perform.
Beyond the music, festival-goers can indulge in myriad activities, from fashion villages brimming with creative designers to gastronomic delights from over 40 culinary vendors.