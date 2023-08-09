Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Emirati photographer Noura Al Neyadi.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Noura during a meeting at Qasr Al Bahar and learned about the various initiatives and projects she has undertaken in the UAE and abroad, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.
Noura also shared stories and challenges she has encountered while photographing architecture and other landmarks.
The President encouraged her to continue capturing and documenting different traditions and cultures and to promote understanding and collaboration through photography.
Noura expressed her happiness in meeting Sheikh Mohamed and her appreciation for his continued support for Emirati youth, which inspires them to pursue excellence across various fields.