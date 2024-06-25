The upgrade to the insured’s registration process comes in line with GPSSA’s quest to continue upgrading its services for customers as part of its alignment with the UAE governments #Services2.0 campaign in its third cycle.

GPSSA said it decided to amend the entire process to avoid a negative impact on the service index, which specifies the number of days to complete the service.

According to latest statistics, the number of rejected transactions in the first quarter of 2024 reached 34.64 per cent as a result of incomplete data and attachments entered by the customer (employer). Therefore, it was decided to allow the customer to amend the applicant’s attachments and details rather than to reject transactions in order to increase operational efficiency between employers or entities and the GPSSA, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and strategic partnerships.