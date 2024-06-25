Dubai: UAE-based entities are now able to reattach and resubmit an insured’s document or application form when registering their Emirati employees, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced on Tuesday.
The previous practice rejected applications citing incomplete documents, resulting in removal of the transaction from the system, forcing the employer to resubmit the application form.
The upgrade to the insured’s registration process comes in line with GPSSA’s quest to continue upgrading its services for customers as part of its alignment with the UAE governments #Services2.0 campaign in its third cycle.
GPSSA said it decided to amend the entire process to avoid a negative impact on the service index, which specifies the number of days to complete the service.
According to latest statistics, the number of rejected transactions in the first quarter of 2024 reached 34.64 per cent as a result of incomplete data and attachments entered by the customer (employer). Therefore, it was decided to allow the customer to amend the applicant’s attachments and details rather than to reject transactions in order to increase operational efficiency between employers or entities and the GPSSA, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and strategic partnerships.
The registration service for an insured Emirati, which is undertaken by an entity, starts with filling out and attaching a service start form, downloading a copy of the Emirates ID, a copy of the family book and details on whether the insured receives pension or is employed with an attached pension receipt as proof.