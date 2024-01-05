Abu Dhab: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced on Friday that pension disbursements for 2024 will take place on the 27th of each month, with exceptions to months such as January, April and July, where pension will be disbursed on the 26th of those months, in addition to October, where pension will be disbursed even earlier, on the 25th of that month.
The UAE’s pension authority stressed on the fact that announcing the dates for disbursing pension amounts supports its registered members in proactively managing their financial plans earlier in order to take the necessary plans during the year (i.e. living expenses, due payments, travel and vacation plans, etc.).
The authority also announced that any announcements regarding the disbursement dates will be publicised on GPSSA’s social media platforms.