Abu Dhabi: As part of the “End it Right” campaign launched by the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), insured individuals have been offered more flexible features when switching jobs, as per recently amended conditions in the Shourak programme.

Shourak’s main aim is to improve the quality of life of insured individuals while achieving financial stability for them and their families, since it allows insured Emiratis to merge service years without having to incur an additional cost, while completing the eligible pension period, which is considered the most important goal in participating in an insurance scheme.

The amendments to the Shourak programme apply to requests submitted to the GPSSA after July 1, 2023 retroactively, since some applications submitted during that period of time have exceeded the one-month time span and were rejected accordingly.

In order to ensure requests are valid and that end-of-service gratuities are not paid to insured individuals in the process, the insured must submit a request to his/her entity by the end of the service period and sign an agreement declaration to “not” be paid the end-of-service gratuity, as well as join a new employer within “six months” from the end-of-service period. A request to merge the service within “three months” from joining the new entity must be submitted; the amendment applies retroactively to those whose service period has ended after July 1, 2023.

It is crucial that the insured is “not” indebted to the government for any reason related to professional performance and to recover what was unjustly paid.

Additionally, Shourak does not apply to previous employment years that ended prior to July 1, 2023, but rather includes service periods that ended after that date. The programme caters to insured individuals who wish to move from one employer to another under the GPSSA’s umbrella, whether the entities are federal, government or private, while it does not apply to those whose service periods have ended with an entity subject to other UAE-based pension authorities.

Pensioners or individuals who meet the pension entitlement criteria’s are not included in the Shourak programme, nor are those who have worked for a period less than one year, since insured individuals are not entitled to receiving an end-of-service gratuity if they have spent less than one year in an entity.