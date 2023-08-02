Abu Dhabi: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced that the date of disbursement of pensions for August 2023 has been set for 25th August for beneficiaries and pensioners.

GPSSA also noted that the amount of pensions disbursed for the month of July this year rose by Dh53,735,855 to reach Dh711,323,784, an increase of 8.1% compared to the same month last year, which was Dh657,587,929 in total.

There were 45,000 retired pensioners and beneficiaries for July this year, increased during the same period this year to reach Dh711,323,784, paid to 46,835 retired pensioners and beneficiaries.

Social security

GPSSA emphasized that pensions remain the main objective of social security, as it provides regular income to the insured and their families, compensating insured individuals for any risks arising while on the job or after retirement and securing their future.

The authority also noted that there is a shared responsibility between GPSSA and insured individuals when it comes to achieving the social insurance system’s objectives.

When the insured maintains a continuous employment period for as long as possible, this helps to improve the pension benefits and increases GPSSA’s resources, which are divested optimally to provide the best insurance benefits for all insured upon retirement.

The authority affirmed its keenness to support retired pensioners and beneficiaries necessary, especially by providing the best proactive services and adopting new projects that contribute to supporting beneficiaries with more benefit and advantages.

“Basmat Wafa”

An example of such is the “Basmat Wafa” project, which was announced by GPSSA earlier this month for retirees and their families to benefit from the rewards and discounts available through the application.

“Basmat Wafa” is a result of partnerships signed between the authority and various strategic partners in the UAE with the aim of providing support in consumer services and healthcare, especially for retirees who contributed to the economic development of the nation throughout the years of employment.

GPSSA commended the role played by partners who have contributed to supporting the launch of the “Basmat Wafa” app and looks forward to further building partnerships with various companies and institutions during the next phase to provide more privileges to beneficiaries and their families in the future.