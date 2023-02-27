Right to file complaint

Emiratis who are entitled to contribute with the GPSSA have the right to complain in the event of finding out that their entity has not registered them within the first month of their employment period, given that official documents to prove non-registration and contribution of monthly payments are submitted.

During that time, inspection officers from the GPSSA are allowed to monitor and even support the employee in charge of implementing the needed procedures for UAE nationals employed in the entity, such as registration, monthly contributions and termination of service. The delegated employee representing the insured employees at the entity can also request to attend an awareness raising workshop via accessing that service in GPSSA’s website. Additionally, the GPSSA welcomes any inquiries and observations from entities and insured individuals through its social networking channels.

An entity’s lack of knowledge regarding registration, contribution and end-of-service regulations does not exempt it from legal repercussions, which is why employers are required to familiarise themselves with the UAE Pension Law and commit to registering their employees with the GPSSA on time.

Fines for delay