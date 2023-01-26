Abu Dhabi: Existing digital services are being updated while new services have been introduced on the UAE’s Pension Authority’s website in order to cater to the needs of employers, insured Emiratis, beneficiaries and pensioners.
Speaking about the initiative, Mohammed Al Khayat, Executive Director of the Digital IT Sector at the General Pension and Social Security (GPSSA) said: “The GPSSA is currently developing its digital transformation services in line with the UAE government’s quest to enhance the role of digital transformation services, while bringing about flexibility, ease and overall satisfaction among its stakeholders. The GPSSA is working tirelessly to ensure the completion of its digital transformation services by the second half of 2023.”
Important services
Some of the most important services currently provided by the GPSSA include calculating the end-of-service benefits and the pension, inquiry and observation services, disbursement of payments, updating data for GPSSA’s registered members, issuing certificates, registering insured individuals, combining and purchasing services, assessing health fitness reports for employers and many more.
“The authority has improved a number of its digital projects in order to provide an ideal and flexible experience to its customers and to ensure they complete their services with ease.” said Al Khayat.
Upgraded digital services
The updated digital services will enable pensioners, beneficiaries and insured individuals to access their own portal and manage their own operations, view statements related to their monthly contributions or pensions, submit and follow-up on applications, and complete all their services through confidential and secure procedures that can be accessed at anytime, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, from anywhere in the world.
“These services were previously offered to only employers. Now the rest of our categories will have the freedom to access their own services. Employers will continue to receive their services through adesignated portal which offers multidirectional services with a high degree of transparency and an oversight of individual and institutional services,” added Al Khayat.
Electronic links
Additionally, the GPSSA is working towards creating electronic links with other federal and government entities. “We are in the process of creating an electronic link to unify data with a number of federal government authorities. This will facilitate the registration of insured individuals, track records, while monitoring violations for entities that do not comply with registration procedures (such as not registering insured Emiratis or not paying contributions in a timely manner,” concluded Al Khayat.