Abu Dhabi: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has initiated the “End it Right” campaign, aimed at assisting insured Emiratis in gaining a comprehensive understanding of the intricacies of the UAE Pension Law.
This initiative is designed to empower them to safeguard their insurance rights and benefits when making decisions about retirement or the termination of their employment contracts.
Information drive
Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, the Director of GPSSA’s Government Communications Office, elaborated on the campaign’s objectives.
She explained that the campaign aligns with GPSSA’s mission, which is to equip insured Emiratis with the necessary knowledge and information before concluding their careers.
This ensures that they can fully utilise the existing pension and social security privileges available to them.
The campaign focuses on three main subject areas: years of employment service, taking advantage of insurance products and services to enjoy the years following a career termination and end-of-service benefits (i.e. receiving the aspired pension or end-of-service gratuity).
Registered members will be familiarised with how pension rates increase upon retirement and the necessary completion period required to obtain the desired pension.
Also, merging employment years through the hassle-free “Shourak” programme will be explained and highlighted when changing entities.
The pension and end-of-service calculation method will be explained in detail to assist insured Emirati individuals in understanding the value of their pension and gratuity for an actual or hypothetical service period upon deciding to retire or end a job contract.
Further details regarding the “End it right” campaign will be revealed on GPSSA’s media and social media platforms.