Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) served 324,479 court notifications in 2022 to parties involved in legal proceedings, with nearly 300,000 notices dispatched using new technologies.
The judicial notification is an official means for informing parties about court cases, which allows them to pursue litigation procedures and contributes to achieving fair and accomplished justice for the litigants.
This momentum is driven by the ADJD’s keenness to deliver smart legal and judicial services at the highest quality standards, in a manner that supports the competitiveness of the emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and ADJD Chairman.
Automatically sent
The department explained that it applies an advanced system for court notifications and that the parties’ notifications are generated automatically in the claim forms without requiring court users to submit requests. If the users require a notification at any stage of the litigation process, they can submit a notification request and pay the related fees remotely.
The department reported that the amendments introduced to the Federal Civil Proceedings Act and the ADJD’s internal working procedures have helped make judicial service more efficient by leveraging its modern technological infrastructure, saving time and effort for litigants to access their ongoing cases.
Last year, the department sent 300,000 notifications, including 199,373 by phone call, 91,998 by SMS, 5,299 by e-mail and 2,877 by publication on the ADJD website.