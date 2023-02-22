Efficient judicial system

“The new strategic plan reflects Dubai’s commitment to constantly raise excellence in Dubai’s judicial system and provide the highest quality of public services. This commitment supports Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision to transform Dubai into one of the world’s best cities and create the world’s most efficient judicial system,” he added.

Sheikh Maktoum further said the strategic plan includes a number of innovative initiatives designed to meet the needs of citizens and residents and create the ideal environment for the implementation of laws and regulations.

Execution of judgements

Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Courts, highlighted Dubai Courts’ commitment to expedite the execution of judgements, resolve challenges that may hamper the efficiency of judicial services, and redesign processes to enforce court judgements.

The new initiatives will help create an advanced judicial system in Dubai that exceeds global benchmarks for speed, efficiency and service excellence. Dubai Courts has put in place an effective mechanism to identify and resolve challenges in ensuring efficient services and processes, he further said.

Judge Khalid Al Mansouri, President of Dubai Courts’ Execution Court, said the new initiative is aligned with Dubai Courts’ efforts to ensure the judicial system maintains the highest levels of transparency, speed and efficiency and protects the rights of all parties in a case.

New initiatives announced as part of the strategic plan include:

Writ of Execution Seal

The initiative seeks to facilitate the enforcement of a court judgement through an electronic Writ of Execution seal.

Smart Requests: The initiative aims to streamline Writ of Execution procedures so that the execution judge, execution officials and the special execution commissioner authorised by the court are notified about their enforcement responsibilities and tasks online.

Disclosure Platform

The development of the Disclosure Platform enables all authorities and officials involved in the execution of a ruling to be notified about the funds and assets of judgement debtors.

Sale Notification System

The initiative creates a system for notifying officials in charge of the execution of a judgement about items confiscated as part of a ruling so that they can be sold within a specified time frame

Integration with Ministry of Interior

Implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, this initiative seeks to ensure that rulings are enforced with the help of police and security departments.

Privatisation of Execution Procedures