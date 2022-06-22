Dubai: Dubai Courts today released its annual report for 2021, titled ‘Digital Justice, Creating the Future’, during a special event held at the Museum of the Future here.
The 2021 annual report, which outlines milestone achievements by Dubai Courts in the digital transformation process, was released by Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of Dubai Courts.
The courts succeeded in providing 100 per cent electronic services, completing 657,000 smart applications.
The courts also managed to settle 87 per cent of disputes amicably through centres dedicated to amicable settlement of disputes.