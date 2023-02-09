Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today presided over the swearing-in ceremony of 36 newly appointed judges in Dubai Courts, and a judge of the Judicial Inspection Department.
Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly-appointed judges success in their new roles and urged them to work to maintain the fairness and efficiency of the emirate’s judicial system and ensure the smooth running of Dubai Courts and Public Prosecution, in order to uphold the rule of law and safeguard human rights and dignity.
The new appointments are part of Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to enhance the performance of the city’s judicial system and ensure that it meets the highest standards of quality and excellence.
The move is also in line with the efforts of the Dubai Judicial Council, chaired by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of the UAE and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, to enhance the effectiveness of the judicial process in Dubai Courts in accordance with international best practices.
Sheikh Mohammed has also approved the promotion of 41 judges in Dubai Courts, and one member of the Dubai Public Prosecution.
The swearing-in ceremony, held at Za’abeel Palace, was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.