Abu Dhabi: As many as 1,600 nurses from the UAE have set two Guinness World Records titles at an event organised on International Nurses Day celebrated worldwide on May 12.

The nurses who participate in the event to set a new record work at Burjeel Medical City for VPS Healthcare, a key health care provider in the UAE.

The event began with a silent prayer for front line nurse Lezly Orine Ocampo, who passed away in the line of duty during the pandemic.

Officials from the Guinness World Record, global authority on record-breaking achievements, were present at the event where 1,600 participants set a new record for the largest gathering of people dressed as nurses.

Records

Kanzy El Defrawy, official adjudicator from Guinness World Records who was present to verify the record attempts, said, “The first attempt is already an existing record with a minimum number of 691 nurses. The second one is a new record attempt that requires the minimum record of 250 people. I have closely inspected the records and reviewed the evidence. I am happy to congratulate the nurses of VPS Healthcare for achieving the Guinness World Records titles. The recognition is a great way to honour the selfless services of nurses to society.”

The nurses also achieved a second Guinness World Record. They took the Florence Nightingale Pledge to uphold the ideals of the nursing profession and by doing so they accomplished the second Guinness World Records title for the most number of people reciting an oath simultaneously.

Memorable event

Rani Elsa Oommen, Chief Nursing Officer at VPS Healthcare, said: “ This has been one of the most memorable International Nurses Day celebrations she has ever attended. In my 22-year-long career, I have come across quite a few events for nurses but never one like this. It feels great that our organisation thought of extending this special gesture to us on an important occasion like International Nurses Day. I will cherish this memory of all of us coming together in unity.”

Omran Al Khoori, President of Business Development, VPS Healthcare, said: “International Nurses Day commemorates the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, and the occasion marks the invaluable contributions that nurses make to the world. Setting two titles is a wonderful way to put the spotlight on our nurses and honour their tireless contributions towards the health and safety of our communities.”

